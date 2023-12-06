Is Drishyam a remake of Malayalam movie?

Is Drishyam a Remake of the Malayalam Movie?

Introduction

The movie Drishyam has garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim since its release. However, there has been some confusion among viewers regarding its origins. In this article, we aim to clarify whether Drishyam is indeed a remake of the Malayalam movie with the same name.

Background

Drishyam, directed Nishikant Kamat, is a gripping thriller that revolves around a common man’s struggle to protect his family from the consequences of a crime. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran in lead roles and was released in 2015. It received widespread praise for its engaging storyline and brilliant performances.

The Malayalam Original

The confusion arises from the fact that Drishyam was originally a Malayalam movie released in 2013. Directed Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam version also received critical acclaim and was a massive success at the box office. It starred Mohanlal, Meena, and Ansiba Hassan in pivotal roles.

Is Drishyam a Remake?

Yes, Drishyam is indeed a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name. The Hindi version closely follows the storyline and plot of the original, with minor modifications to suit the cultural context and preferences of the Hindi-speaking audience. The success of the Malayalam version prompted the makers to recreate the film for a wider audience.

FAQ

Q: Why was Drishyam remade?

A: The Malayalam version of Drishyam was a massive success, both critically and commercially. The gripping storyline and brilliant performances resonated with audiences across India. Therefore, the decision to remake it in Hindi was driven the desire to reach a wider audience and capitalize on the popularity of the original.

Q: Are there any significant differences between the two versions?

A: While the overall storyline remains the same, there are some minor changes in the Hindi version to adapt it to the cultural context and preferences of the Hindi-speaking audience. These changes include alterations in dialogues, settings, and certain character traits.

Conclusion

Drishyam, the Hindi movie starring Ajay Devgn, is indeed a remake of the Malayalam movie with the same name. The success of the original prompted the makers to recreate the film for a wider audience. Despite minor modifications, the Hindi version closely follows the gripping storyline and plot of the Malayalam original.