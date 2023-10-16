Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods: Where to Watch and Stream

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods, the iconic anime film, is celebrating its tenth anniversary with a special two-day screening in theaters across the U.S. If you’re a fan of the Dragon Ball Z series or wanting to revisit this epic movie, here’s everything you need to know about where you can watch or stream Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods.

The story takes place after the events of the Dragon Ball Z television series and follows the Z-fighters as they face a new threat: the powerful God of Destruction, who has awakened from a long slumber with the intention to destroy Earth.

Toei Animation will release an Extended Edition cut of Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods in theaters on October 17 and 18. Tickets for local showings can be purchased through Fathom Events. Additionally, the movie is available to rent or purchase on digital platforms such as Vudu, Apple, YouTube, and Amazon.

However, if you’re hoping to watch Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods on popular streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, you may be out of luck. As of now, there are no plans for the movie to be added to Netflix or Hulu.

Crunchyroll, a popular streaming platform for anime, released all the other Dragon Ball Z films last summer, but Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods was not included. While there have been no official announcements, considering the addition of other films from the franchise, it’s possible that the movie might be released on Crunchyroll in the future.

So, whether you want to catch the special screening in theaters or stream it through digital platforms, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods offers fans an exciting continuation of the beloved series.

