Is Disney Plus going up $60?

Title: Disney Plus Price Increase: What You Need to Know

Introduction:

In a recent announcement, Disney Plus has revealed its plans to raise its subscription price $60 per year. This news has left many subscribers wondering about the reasons behind this decision and how it will impact their streaming experience. Let’s delve into the details and address some frequently asked questions regarding this price hike.

Why is Disney Plus increasing its price?

Disney Plus cites the need to continue delivering high-quality content and investing in new productions as the primary reason for the price increase. The streaming service has been immensely successful since its launch, attracting millions of subscribers worldwide. By raising the subscription fee, Disney Plus aims to sustain its growth and ensure a steady stream of captivating content for its audience.

What will be the new subscription price?

Starting from next month, the new annual subscription price for Disney Plus will be $79.99, reflecting a $60 increase from the previous cost. This equates to a monthly fee of approximately $6.67.

Will the price increase affect existing subscribers?

Yes, the price increase will apply to both new and existing subscribers. However, if you are currently on a monthly plan, you will not be affected until your next billing cycle. Annual subscribers will see the price adjustment upon their renewal.

FAQ:

1. Will there be any additional benefits with the price increase?

Disney Plus has not announced any additional benefits or features accompanying the price increase. However, subscribers can expect a continued expansion of their content library, including exclusive Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic titles.

2. Can I cancel my subscription if I don’t want to pay the higher price?

Yes, you have the option to cancel your Disney Plus subscription at any time. However, if you choose to re-subscribe in the future, you will be subject to the new pricing structure.

3. Are there any discounts available for the new price?

Disney Plus occasionally offers promotional discounts and bundle deals. Keep an eye out for any special offers that may help offset the price increase.

Conclusion:

As Disney Plus prepares to raise its subscription price $60 per year, subscribers can anticipate a continued stream of high-quality content. While the price increase may come as a disappointment to some, it is essential to recognize the investment required to maintain and expand the platform’s offerings. Ultimately, the decision to continue or cancel your subscription rests with you, taking into account your streaming preferences and budget.