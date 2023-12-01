Is Disney Plus free with Prime?

In the world of streaming services, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are two major players that offer a wide range of content to their subscribers. With the popularity of both platforms, it’s natural for users to wonder if they can access Disney Plus for free with their Amazon Prime subscription. However, the answer to this question is a bit more complex than a simple yes or no.

Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video: What are they?

Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It has gained immense popularity since its launch in 2019, attracting millions of subscribers worldwide.

On the other hand, Amazon Prime Video is a part of the broader Amazon Prime subscription, which includes various benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more. Amazon Prime Video offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content, making it a popular choice among streaming enthusiasts.

Is Disney Plus free with Amazon Prime?

No, Disney Plus is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While both services offer a plethora of entertainment options, they are separate entities that require separate subscriptions. Disney Plus has its own subscription fee, and it is not bundled with Amazon Prime.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Disney Plus through Amazon Prime Video?

No, you cannot access Disney Plus through Amazon Prime Video. Disney Plus has its own dedicated app and website where you can stream its content.

2. Can I get a discount on Disney Plus with Amazon Prime?

Currently, there is no official discount or bundle available for Disney Plus and Amazon Prime. However, it’s always worth keeping an eye out for any promotional offers that may arise in the future.

3. Can I watch Disney content on Amazon Prime Video?

While Disney Plus is not available on Amazon Prime Video, you may find some Disney movies or shows available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video. However, the selection may be limited compared to the extensive library offered Disney Plus.

In conclusion, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video are separate streaming services that require separate subscriptions. While they both offer a wide range of content, Disney Plus is not available for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.