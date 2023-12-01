Disney Plus: Not Included in Amazon Prime Subscription

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Two of the biggest players in this market are Disney Plus and Amazon Prime. However, despite their popularity, there seems to be some confusion surrounding whether Disney Plus is available for free through an Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and clear up any misconceptions.

Is Disney Plus free through Amazon Prime?

No, Disney Plus is not included in an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and Prime Music, Disney Plus is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription.

Understanding the difference between Disney Plus and Amazon Prime

Disney Plus is a streaming service owned The Walt Disney Company, offering a vast library of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. On the other hand, Amazon Prime is a subscription service provided Amazon, primarily known for its online shopping platform. Amazon Prime offers various perks, including access to Prime Video, which is Amazon’s own streaming service.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch Disney Plus on Amazon Prime Video?

No, Disney Plus is a separate streaming service and cannot be accessed through Amazon Prime Video.

2. How much does Disney Plus cost?

The cost of Disney Plus varies depending on your location. In the United States, the monthly subscription is $7.99, while an annual subscription is available for $79.99.

3. Can I get a discount if I have both Disney Plus and Amazon Prime?

While there may be occasional promotional offers, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime are separate services with their own subscription fees. Discounts or bundles may be available, but they are not automatically included.

In conclusion, Disney Plus is not available for free through an Amazon Prime subscription. Both services offer their own unique content and require separate subscriptions. So, if you’re looking to enjoy the magical world of Disney, you’ll need to sign up for Disney Plus separately.