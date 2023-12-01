Is Disney+ included with Xfinity?

Disney+ Now Available for Xfinity Customers

In an exciting development for entertainment enthusiasts, Xfinity has announced that it will now include Disney+ as part of its streaming service offerings. This collaboration between two industry giants opens up a world of possibilities for Xfinity customers, who can now access a vast library of Disney content alongside their favorite shows and movies.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of content from the Walt Disney Company and its subsidiaries. From beloved classics like “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast” to new releases such as “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision,” Disney+ has something for everyone. With its extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and original content, Disney+ has quickly become a go-to destination for entertainment lovers of all ages.

What does this mean for Xfinity customers?

Xfinity customers can now enjoy the magic of Disney+ without having to subscribe to it separately. By including Disney+ in their streaming service lineup, Xfinity has made it more convenient for its customers to access a vast array of Disney content alongside their existing subscriptions. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, or the Disney classics, you can now stream your favorite shows and movies seamlessly through Xfinity.

How can Xfinity customers access Disney+?

To access Disney+ through Xfinity, customers can simply sign in to their Xfinity account and navigate to the streaming section. From there, they can easily find and select Disney+ to start enjoying the magical world of Disney. Existing Disney+ subscribers can also link their accounts to Xfinity, consolidating their streaming services into one convenient platform.

This exciting partnership between Xfinity and Disney+ brings together two powerhouses in the entertainment industry, providing Xfinity customers with even more value and entertainment options. So, sit back, relax, and let the enchantment of Disney+ transport you to a world of imagination and wonder, now available at your fingertips through Xfinity.