Is Disney+ free with Verizon?

Disney+ and Verizon: A Winning Combination for Streaming Enthusiasts

In an exciting collaboration, Disney+ and Verizon have joined forces to offer an incredible deal for streaming enthusiasts. Starting from November 12, 2019, Verizon customers can enjoy a year of Disney+ for free, bringing a vast library of beloved Disney classics, Pixar favorites, Marvel blockbusters, and much more right to their screens.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to an extensive collection of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. With a wide range of content suitable for all ages, Disney+ has quickly become a popular choice for families and fans of all genres.

How can Verizon customers avail this offer?

Verizon customers who have an eligible unlimited wireless plan, new Fios Home Internet, or 5G Home Internet plan are eligible for this exclusive offer. To claim their free year of Disney+, customers can simply visit the Verizon website or use the My Verizon app to sign up and start streaming.

What does this offer include?

Verizon customers who take advantage of this offer will receive a full year of Disney+ at no additional cost. This means unlimited access to Disney+ originals like “The Mandalorian,” as well as timeless classics like “The Lion King” and “Toy Story.” With the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously, subscribers can enjoy their favorite content anytime, anywhere.

What happens after the free year ends?

Once the free year of Disney+ is over, Verizon customers will be charged the standard monthly subscription fee unless they cancel their Disney+ subscription. However, with the vast array of content available on Disney+, many subscribers find the service well worth the cost and choose to continue their subscription.

Conclusion

The partnership between Disney+ and Verizon offers an incredible opportunity for Verizon customers to enjoy a year of unlimited streaming at no additional cost. With a vast library of beloved content, Disney+ is sure to keep viewers of all ages entertained. So, if you’re a Verizon customer, don’t miss out on this fantastic offer and start streaming your favorite Disney movies and shows today!