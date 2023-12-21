Is Disney a bigger company than Apple?

Disney Surpasses Apple as the World’s Largest Company

In a surprising turn of events, Disney has recently overtaken Apple to become the largest company in the world. This unexpected shift in rankings has left many industry experts and investors wondering how this could have happened. Let’s delve into the details and explore the reasons behind Disney’s rise to the top.

What led to Disney’s rise?

Disney’s ascent can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the company’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 significantly expanded its media empire, giving it control over popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and The Simpsons. This move not only bolstered Disney’s content library but also allowed for greater integration across various platforms, including theme parks, streaming services, and merchandise.

Secondly, Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+, has experienced remarkable success since its launch in late 2019. With a vast array of beloved movies and TV shows, including exclusive content from the Marvel and Star Wars universes, Disney+ quickly gained a massive subscriber base, surpassing even the most optimistic projections. This surge in streaming revenue has undoubtedly contributed to Disney’s financial growth.

How does Disney compare to Apple?

While Disney’s rise to the top is impressive, it’s important to note that the comparison between Disney and Apple is not entirely straightforward. Disney primarily operates in the entertainment industry, encompassing film, television, theme parks, and merchandise. On the other hand, Apple is a technology company that designs and sells consumer electronics, software, and online services.

In terms of market capitalization, which is the total value of a company’s outstanding shares, Disney’s recent surge has pushed its market cap to over $300 billion, surpassing Apple’s market cap of around $2 trillion. However, it’s worth mentioning that Apple still generates significantly higher annual revenue and profits compared to Disney.

What does this mean for investors?

For investors, Disney’s rise to become the world’s largest company may present new opportunities. The company’s diversified portfolio, strong brand recognition, and successful foray into the streaming market make it an attractive investment option. However, it’s crucial to carefully analyze the market and consider various factors before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, Disney’s recent ascent to become the largest company globally is a testament to its strategic acquisitions, successful streaming platform, and strong brand presence. While it may not surpass Apple in terms of revenue and profits, Disney’s market capitalization milestone highlights its growing influence and potential for further expansion in the entertainment industry.