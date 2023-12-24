Is Discovery Plus included free with Amazon Prime?

In recent months, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the launch of Discovery Plus, a new streaming service that offers a wide range of content from popular networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, and more. With the increasing popularity of streaming services, many people are wondering if Discovery Plus is included for free with their existing Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

What is Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a vast library of content from various networks owned Discovery, Inc. It offers a diverse range of shows, documentaries, and exclusive originals across genres like lifestyle, home improvement, cooking, nature, and more.

Is Discovery Plus included with Amazon Prime?

No, Discovery Plus is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including access to Prime Video, which hosts a plethora of movies and TV shows, Discovery Plus requires a separate subscription.

How much does Discovery Plus cost?

Discovery Plus offers two subscription plans: an ad-supported plan priced at $4.99 per month and an ad-free plan priced at $6.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content; the only difference is the presence of ads in the cheaper plan.

Can I access Discovery Plus through Amazon Prime?

Yes, you can access Discovery Plus through Amazon Prime Video Channels. This means that you can subscribe to Discovery Plus directly through your Amazon Prime account and access the content seamlessly within the Prime Video app. However, please note that this is a separate subscription and comes with its own cost.

Conclusion

While Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including access to Prime Video, it does not include Discovery Plus for free. If you’re interested in enjoying the vast library of content offered Discovery Plus, you will need to subscribe to it separately. However, the convenience of accessing Discovery Plus through Amazon Prime Video Channels can be a great option for those who prefer to manage their subscriptions in one place.