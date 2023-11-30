Is Discovery Plus free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of content to suit every taste. Two of the most well-known platforms are Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime. However, many people wonder if they can access Discovery Plus for free with their Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this question and find out the truth.

What is Discovery Plus?

Discovery Plus is a streaming service that provides access to a vast library of content from popular networks such as Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and many more. It offers a diverse range of shows, documentaries, and exclusive content that caters to various interests.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides numerous benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to Prime Video (Amazon’s streaming service), Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Is Discovery Plus free with Amazon Prime?

No, Discovery Plus is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including access to Prime Video, Discovery Plus is a separate streaming service that requires its own subscription.

How can I access Discovery Plus?

To access Discovery Plus, you need to subscribe to the service directly through their website or app. They offer different subscription plans, allowing you to choose the one that best suits your needs.

Can I watch Discovery Plus on Amazon devices?

Yes, you can watch Discovery Plus on Amazon devices such as Fire TV Stick, Fire tablets, and Fire TV Edition Smart TVs. Simply download the Discovery Plus app from the Amazon Appstore and log in with your Discovery Plus credentials.

In conclusion, while Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including access to Prime Video, Discovery Plus is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. To enjoy the diverse content offered Discovery Plus, you will need to subscribe to their service separately.