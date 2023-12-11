Is David McCallum coming back to NCIS?

David McCallum Set to Return to NCIS for Season 19

After months of speculation, it has been confirmed that David McCallum will be returning to the hit television series NCIS for its highly anticipated 19th season. McCallum, who portrays the beloved character Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, had left fans on the edge of their seats wondering if he would be making a comeback.

The news of McCallum’s return has brought immense excitement among NCIS enthusiasts, who have followed the show since its inception in 2003. The actor’s portrayal of the witty and wise medical examiner has made him a fan favorite, and his absence in the previous season left many viewers longing for his presence.

NCIS, which stands for Naval Criminal Investigative Service, is a long-running American television series that revolves around a team of special agents investigating crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The show has garnered a massive following over the years, thanks to its intriguing storylines, well-developed characters, and stellar performances.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why did David McCallum leave NCIS?

David McCallum decided to take a break from NCIS to explore other opportunities and spend time with his family. His departure was met with mixed emotions from fans, who eagerly awaited his return.

2. Will David McCallum reprise his role as Dr. Donald Mallard?

Yes, David McCallum will be reprising his role as Dr. Donald Mallard in NCIS Season 19. Fans can look forward to seeing their favorite medical examiner back in action alongside the rest of the NCIS team.

3. When will NCIS Season 19 premiere?

The premiere date for NCIS Season 19 has not been officially announced yet. However, it is expected to air in the fall of this year, following the show’s usual release schedule.

With David McCallum’s return, NCIS fans can breathe a sigh of relief and eagerly anticipate the upcoming season. The chemistry between McCallum’s character and the rest of the cast is undeniably one of the show’s highlights, and his presence will undoubtedly add a new layer of excitement to the already captivating series.