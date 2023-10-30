Is David Lee Roth Preventing Van Halen’s Final Album from Streaming?

Van Halen fans have been wondering why the band’s 2012 album, “A Different Kind of Truth,” was removed from music streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify last year. This LP marked the return of David Lee Roth as their lead singer since the iconic “1984,” and it tragically became Van Halen’s final release before the passing of guitarist Eddie Van Halen in 2020. So, what’s the reason behind its current unavailability?

According to a recent interview with Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie’s son and bassist for the band Mammoth WVH, there seems to be more to the story. Wolfgang hinted at internal complications that have hindered the album’s return to streaming platforms. The contract for its availability on these services ran out, and they have been working on getting it back up. However, it appears that some key individuals involved are not supportive of the record and are causing obstacles to its re-release.

When asked if these “people” were directly involved in the making of the album, Wolfgang confirmed that they were, implying that a specific person might be behind the hindrance. While hesitant to provide a name, he suggested that this person is commonly known three initials, leaving fans to connect the dots.

It is disheartening for Wolfgang to say that the individual who opposes the album’s streaming availability is not cooperating with them to make it happen. As a result, he hopes that fans who enjoy the album already have a physical copy of it.

In conclusion, while the exact identity of the person in question is not explicitly stated, it is clear that there are internal clashes regarding the streaming availability of Van Halen’s final album with David Lee Roth. This situation adds an unexpected layer of complexity to the band’s discography and highlights the potential challenges faced artists when it comes to releasing their music through streaming platforms.

FAQs

Why was “A Different Kind of Truth” removed from music streaming services?

The album was removed from streaming platforms when the contract for its availability expired. However, according to Wolfgang Van Halen, there are individuals involved in the making of the record who are not supportive of its streaming release and are making it difficult for the album to return.

Is David Lee Roth to blame for the unavailability of the album on streaming services?

While not explicitly naming David Lee Roth, Wolfgang Van Halen hinted that a person commonly known three initials might be behind the obstacles preventing the album’s streaming availability.

What can fans do if they want to listen to “A Different Kind of Truth”?

If fans want to enjoy the album, it is suggested to acquire a physical copy, such as a CD or vinyl record, as its streaming availability remains uncertain.