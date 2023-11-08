Is Daniel Craig still married to Rachel Weisz?

In the world of Hollywood, relationships can often be as fleeting as the fame that accompanies them. However, there are some couples who manage to defy the odds and maintain a strong bond amidst the glitz and glamour. One such couple is the talented duo of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. But are they still married? Let’s delve into the details.

Their Love Story

Daniel Craig, renowned for his portrayal of James Bond, and Rachel Weisz, an Academy Award-winning actress, first met while working together on the set of the movie “Dream House” in 2010. Sparks flew, and the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in June 2011.

Their Marriage

Since their wedding, Craig and Weisz have been notoriously private about their relationship. They rarely make public appearances together and prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight. This has led to speculation and rumors about the status of their marriage.

The Current Status

As of the latest reports, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are indeed still married. Despite the occasional tabloid gossip suggesting otherwise, the couple remains committed to each other. While they may not flaunt their love in front of the cameras, their bond remains strong behind closed doors.

FAQ

Q: Are Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz divorced?

A: No, they are still married.

Q: Do they have any children?

A: Yes, they have a daughter together named Ella, born in 2018.

Q: Why are they so private about their relationship?

A: Both Craig and Weisz have expressed their desire to keep their personal lives separate from their public personas, allowing them to focus on their careers and maintain a sense of normalcy.

In conclusion, Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz continue to defy the odds in Hollywood maintaining a strong and private marriage. While the details of their relationship may remain hidden from the public eye, their love for each other remains unwavering.