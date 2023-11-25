Is Dancing with the Stars only going to be on Disney plus?

In a surprising move, the popular reality dance competition show, Dancing with the Stars, will be exclusively available on Disney Plus starting from its upcoming season. This announcement has left fans wondering if they will need a Disney Plus subscription to continue watching their favorite celebrities strut their stuff on the dance floor.

The decision to move Dancing with the Stars to Disney Plus comes as part of Disney’s strategy to bolster its streaming service with exclusive content. The show, which has been a hit for over 30 seasons, will now join the ranks of other beloved Disney-owned franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar.

FAQ:

Q: What is Dancing with the Stars?

A: Dancing with the Stars is a reality dance competition show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers to compete against each other in various dance styles.

Q: Why is Dancing with the Stars moving to Disney Plus?

A: Disney is aiming to attract more subscribers to its streaming service offering exclusive content. Moving Dancing with the Stars to Disney Plus is part of this strategy.

Q: Will I need a Disney Plus subscription to watch Dancing with the Stars?

A: Yes, starting from the upcoming season, a Disney Plus subscription will be required to watch Dancing with the Stars.

Q: Will the format of the show change?

A: It is unclear if the format of the show will change with its move to Disney Plus. However, fans can expect the same thrilling dance performances and celebrity competitions.

While this move may disappoint some fans who do not have a Disney Plus subscription, it presents an opportunity for Disney to attract a wider audience to its streaming platform. By offering exclusive access to popular shows like Dancing with the Stars, Disney Plus aims to become a one-stop destination for entertainment enthusiasts.

It is worth noting that Disney Plus offers a wide range of content beyond Dancing with the Stars, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. So, for fans of both dance and other Disney-owned franchises, a Disney Plus subscription may be a worthwhile investment.

In conclusion, Dancing with the Stars will be exclusively available on Disney Plus starting from its upcoming season. While this may disappoint some fans, it presents an opportunity for Disney to attract more subscribers to its streaming service. So, if you’re a fan of the show and other Disney-owned content, it might be time to consider a Disney Plus subscription.