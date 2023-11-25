Is Dancing with the Stars coming back to ABC?

After a brief hiatus, fans of the popular reality dance competition show, Dancing with the Stars, are eagerly awaiting its return to the small screen. The show, which pairs celebrities with professional dancers to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy, has been a hit with audiences since its debut in 2005. However, recent rumors have left fans wondering if the show will be making a comeback on ABC.

ABC’s official statement

ABC, the network that has been home to Dancing with the Stars for over a decade, has not made an official announcement regarding the show’s return. However, sources close to the network have hinted that discussions are underway to bring the show back for another season. While no specific details have been revealed, it seems likely that fans will soon be able to enjoy the glitz, glamour, and fierce dance battles once again.

FAQ

Q: When did Dancing with the Stars go on hiatus?

A: Dancing with the Stars went on hiatus after its 29th season, which concluded in November 2020.

Q: Why did the show go on hiatus?

A: The decision to put the show on hiatus was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented numerous challenges for production and safety protocols.

Q: Will there be any changes to the show when it returns?

A: While no official details have been released, it is possible that the show may undergo some changes to adapt to the ongoing pandemic situation. This could include modifications to the set, audience size, or even the format of the competition itself.

Q: When can we expect an official announcement?

A: As of now, there is no confirmed date for an official announcement. However, given the show’s popularity and dedicated fan base, it is expected that ABC will make an announcement in the near future.

As fans eagerly await the return of Dancing with the Stars, it is clear that the show has left a lasting impact on the world of reality television. With its unique blend of celebrity entertainment and impressive dance routines, it has captured the hearts of millions. Whether the show returns with its traditional format or undergoes some changes, one thing is for certain – the anticipation for its comeback is palpable. Stay tuned for more updates as ABC prepares to make its official announcement.