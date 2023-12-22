Mitchell Johnson Responds to Cricket Australia’s Invitation to Awards Night

Mitchell Johnson, former Australian cricketer, has expressed his disbelief at Cricket Australia’s decision to invite him to an awards night just a week after canceling two of his speaking engagements. The governing body had axed Johnson’s guest speaking jobs during the first Test in Perth due to his controversial column about David Warner and chief selector George Bailey.

Johnson, who is currently commentating on radio, had remained quiet about his removal from the paid talks. However, he took to social media to voice his frustration after receiving an invitation to the 2024 Australian Cricket Awards. “Is Cricket Australia serious?,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, accompanied a screenshot of the invite and the song ‘Take the Power Back’ Rage Against The Machine.

In his explosive column for The West Australian, Johnson had criticized Warner for his “hero send-off” and brought up the infamous Sandpapergate scandal. He also questioned Bailey’s position, suggesting a conflict of interest in deciding Warner’s future.

Following the backlash, Warner responded on the field scoring an impressive 164 runs in the opening Test against Pakistan. Johnson later admitted that his column had a personal motivation, as he had received messages from Warner and Bailey earlier in the year.

While Johnson’s opinions have stirred controversy, Warner has chosen not to engage further, stating that everyone is entitled to their own opinions.

The invitation to the awards night seems to have further added to the ongoing saga between Johnson and Cricket Australia. It remains to be seen how this situation unfolds, and what impact it may have on Johnson’s relationship with the governing body in the future.