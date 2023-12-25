Mitchell Johnson Raises Questions About Cricket Australia’s Invitation

Summary:

Former cricketer Mitchell Johnson has expressed his surprise and amusement at Cricket Australia (CA) after receiving an invitation to the Australian Cricket Awards night. This comes just days after CA cancelled Johnson’s public speaking engagements during the Perth Test. Johnson took to social media to mock the governing body, questioning their sincerity. The tension between Johnson and CA stems from a recent column he wrote where he criticized opener David Warner and chief selector George Bailey. It remains unknown whether Johnson will accept the invitation. CA, however, declined to comment on the matter.

In recent times, Mitchell Johnson has been vocal about his views on the state of Australian cricket, particularly targeting specific individuals within the sport. His comments and subsequent cancellation from speaking engagements during the Perth Test have raised questions about whether Cricket Australia is deliberately selective in its invitations.

The Australian Cricket Awards night is a prestigious event that honors the sport’s top achievers. It is organized the players’ union, the Australian Cricketers’ Association, with past winners of the Allan Border and Belinda Clark Medals attending the function. Johnson himself received the Allan Border Medal in 2014, following his outstanding performance in the Ashes whitewash.

It remains to be seen whether Mitchell Johnson will choose to attend the awards night. The invitation states that the event is a celebration of the sport and the accomplishments of champion teams and players across all formats of the game.