Is Cosmo the Cougar a student?

Provo, Utah – Cosmo the Cougar, the beloved mascot of Brigham Young University (BYU), has been a source of pride and excitement for students and fans alike. However, a recent debate has emerged regarding the true identity of this spirited feline. Is Cosmo actually a student, or is he simply a hired performer? Let’s delve into the facts and dispel the rumors surrounding this enigmatic figure.

BYU’s Mascot: Cosmo the Cougar is the official mascot of BYU, a private university located in Provo, Utah. Known for his high-energy dance moves and acrobatic stunts, Cosmo has become an iconic symbol of school spirit and enthusiasm.

The Student Theory: Many fans and students firmly believe that Cosmo is, in fact, a BYU student. They argue that only a student could possess such an intimate knowledge of the university’s traditions and culture. Furthermore, Cosmo’s performances require a high level of athleticism and coordination, skills that are often honed through years of training as a student.

The Performer Theory: On the other hand, skeptics argue that Cosmo is simply a hired performer. They point out that the mascot’s identity is kept secret, and his true persona is never revealed. Additionally, the demanding nature of Cosmo’s role suggests that a professional performer may be better suited for the job.

FAQ:

Q: How long has Cosmo been the mascot of BYU?

A: Cosmo the Cougar made his debut as BYU’s official mascot in 1953.

Q: Does Cosmo attend classes at BYU?

A: The university has not officially confirmed whether Cosmo is a student or not.

Q: Who performs as Cosmo?

A: The identity of the person behind the mask is a closely guarded secret, known only to a select few.

Q: How is Cosmo selected?

A: The process of selecting the performer who portrays Cosmo is conducted the BYU Spirit Squad, with input from university officials.

While the true identity of Cosmo the Cougar remains shrouded in mystery, one thing is certain – his infectious energy and unwavering support for BYU have made him an integral part of the university’s spirit. Whether he is a student or a professional performer, Cosmo’s impact on the BYU community is undeniable.