Is connected TV a smart TV?

Connected TV vs. Smart TV: Unraveling the Differences

In today’s digital age, the television landscape has evolved significantly. Gone are the days when TVs were merely a one-way source of entertainment. With the advent of technology, televisions have become smarter, offering a wide range of interactive features. However, there seems to be some confusion surrounding the terms “connected TV” and “smart TV.” Are they one and the same? Let’s delve into the intricacies and unravel the differences.

Connected TV: A connected TV refers to any television that can be connected to the internet, allowing users to access online content and services. It acts as a gateway to a world of streaming platforms, social media, and other internet-based applications. Connected TVs can be either smart TVs or non-smart TVs.

Smart TV: A smart TV, on the other hand, is a specific type of connected TV that comes equipped with an operating system and built-in internet connectivity. This enables users to not only access online content but also download and install applications, just like a smartphone or tablet. Smart TVs often have a user-friendly interface and offer features like voice control, screen mirroring, and personalized recommendations.

FAQ:

Q: Can I turn my non-smart TV into a connected TV?

A: Yes, you can. By using external devices such as streaming media players, game consoles, or even a simple HDMI cable connected to a laptop, you can transform your non-smart TV into a connected TV.

Q: Are all smart TVs connected TVs?

A: Yes, all smart TVs are connected TVs, but not all connected TVs are smart TVs. Smart TVs are a subset of connected TVs that offer additional features and functionalities.

Q: What are the advantages of connected TVs?

A: Connected TVs allow users to access a vast array of online content, stream movies and TV shows, browse the internet, and even interact with social media platforms. They provide a more immersive and personalized viewing experience.

In conclusion, while all smart TVs are connected TVs, not all connected TVs are smart TVs. Connected TVs offer internet connectivity, whereas smart TVs go a step further providing an operating system and a range of interactive features. So, the next time you’re in the market for a new television, make sure to consider your requirements and choose the one that best suits your needs.