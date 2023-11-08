Is Coke allowed at BYU?

Provo, Utah – Brigham Young University (BYU), a private university owned The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS Church), has long been known for its strict honor code and adherence to certain dietary guidelines. One question that often arises among students and visitors is whether or not Coca-Cola, a popular carbonated beverage, is allowed on campus.

According to the official BYU Honor Code, the consumption of caffeinated beverages is not prohibited. This means that students and faculty are free to enjoy a can of Coke or any other caffeinated drink without fear of violating the university’s rules. However, it is important to note that BYU encourages its students to make healthy choices and to avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated beverages.

While the consumption of Coke is allowed, BYU does have restrictions on other substances. Alcohol, tobacco, and illegal drugs are strictly prohibited on campus, in accordance with the university’s commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment for its students.

FAQ:

Q: Can I bring my own Coke to BYU?

A: Yes, you are allowed to bring your own Coke or any other caffeinated beverage to BYU.

Q: Are there any restrictions on the amount of Coke I can consume?

A: BYU encourages moderation and healthy choices. While there are no specific restrictions on the amount of Coke you can consume, it is advised to consume caffeinated beverages in moderation.

Q: Can I purchase Coke on campus?

A: Yes, Coca-Cola products are available for purchase at various locations on campus, including dining halls, vending machines, and convenience stores.

Q: Are there any other restrictions on beverages at BYU?

A: BYU encourages its students to make healthy choices and avoid excessive consumption of sugary drinks. However, there are no specific restrictions on other types of beverages, as long as they comply with the university’s guidelines and do not contain prohibited substances.

In conclusion, BYU allows the consumption of Coke and other caffeinated beverages on its campus. While the university promotes healthy choices and moderation, students and faculty are free to enjoy a can of Coke without violating the honor code.