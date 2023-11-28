Is Cody Rhodes done with AEW?

Is Cody Rhodes Parting Ways with AEW?

In a surprising turn of events, rumors have been swirling around the wrestling world suggesting that Cody Rhodes, one of the founding members of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), may be bidding farewell to the promotion. Speculation has been rife among fans and industry insiders alike, leaving many to wonder if this is indeed the end of Rhodes’ journey with AEW.

The Rumors:

Reports of Cody Rhodes potentially leaving AEW began circulating after his recent loss to Malakai Black at AEW’s flagship event, “AEW Dynamite.” Following the match, Rhodes delivered an emotional speech that left fans questioning his future with the company. While Rhodes did not explicitly state his departure, his words hinted at a potential exit from AEW.

The Future of Cody Rhodes:

As of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding Cody Rhodes’ departure from AEW. It is important to note that professional wrestling often incorporates elements of storytelling and drama, blurring the lines between fiction and reality. Therefore, it is possible that Rhodes’ emotional speech was simply a part of a larger storyline, designed to keep fans engaged and guessing.

FAQ:

Q: What is AEW?

AEW, short for All Elite Wrestling, is a professional wrestling promotion founded in 2019. It has quickly gained popularity as an alternative to mainstream wrestling promotions.

Q: Who is Cody Rhodes?

Cody Rhodes, also known as Cody, is a professional wrestler and executive vice president of AEW. He is the son of the legendary wrestler Dusty Rhodes and has played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of AEW.

Q: What is Malakai Black’s role in this?

Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black in WWE, is a professional wrestler who recently made his debut in AEW. His victory over Cody Rhodes at “AEW Dynamite” sparked the rumors of Rhodes’ potential departure.

While the future of Cody Rhodes in AEW remains uncertain, fans will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting any official announcements or developments. Whether this is a genuine departure or a cleverly crafted storyline, one thing is for sure – the wrestling world will be watching closely to see what unfolds next.