Is CNN owned Disney?

In recent years, there has been a growing speculation about the ownership of CNN, one of the world’s leading news networks. Rumors have circulated suggesting that CNN is owned Disney, the global entertainment conglomerate. However, it is important to separate fact from fiction and delve into the truth behind this claim.

The Ownership of CNN:

CNN, which stands for Cable News Network, is a prominent American news-based television channel. It was founded in 1980 American media proprietor Ted Turner and Reese Schonfeld. Initially, CNN was an independent entity, but over the years, it has undergone several ownership changes.

Currently, CNN is owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. WarnerMedia is a multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate that encompasses various media properties, including CNN, HBO, Warner Bros., and many others. Therefore, it is incorrect to state that CNN is owned Disney.

The Disney Connection:

While CNN is not owned Disney, there is a connection between the two companies. In 2018, Disney acquired 21st Century Fox, which included Fox News, a direct competitor of CNN. This acquisition led to Disney indirectly owning a news network, albeit a different one from CNN.

FAQ:

Q: Who owns CNN?

A: CNN is currently owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc.

Q: Is CNN owned Disney?

A: No, CNN is not owned Disney. It is owned WarnerMedia.

Q: What is the connection between Disney and CNN?

A: While CNN is not owned Disney, Disney indirectly owns a news network through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, which included Fox News.

In conclusion, the claim that CNN is owned Disney is false. CNN is currently owned WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. While Disney does have a connection to the news industry through its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, it does not directly own CNN. It is crucial to rely on accurate information and separate fact from speculation when discussing the ownership of major media organizations.