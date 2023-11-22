Is CNBC owned CNN?

In the world of media conglomerates, it can sometimes be difficult to keep track of who owns what. One common misconception is that CNBC, the popular business news channel, is owned CNN. However, this is not the case. CNBC and CNN are actually separate entities, each owned different parent companies.

CNBC, which stands for Consumer News and Business Channel, is owned NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. NBCUniversal is a major media conglomerate that also owns other well-known networks such as NBC, MSNBC, and Bravo. CNBC itself focuses primarily on business and financial news, providing viewers with up-to-date information on the stock market, economic trends, and corporate news.

On the other hand, CNN, or Cable News Network, is owned WarnerMedia, a division of AT&T Inc. CNN is a global news network that covers a wide range of topics, including politics, world events, entertainment, and business. While both CNBC and CNN are news networks, they have different areas of focus and target different audiences.

FAQ:

Q: What is a media conglomerate?

A: A media conglomerate is a company that owns multiple media outlets, such as television networks, radio stations, newspapers, and websites. These conglomerates often have diverse holdings in various industries and can exert significant influence over the media landscape.

Q: Who owns NBCUniversal?

A: NBCUniversal is owned Comcast Corporation, a telecommunications conglomerate. Comcast is one of the largest cable television providers in the United States and also owns other media properties.

Q: Who owns WarnerMedia?

A: WarnerMedia is a division of AT&T Inc., a multinational telecommunications conglomerate. AT&T is involved in various sectors, including telecommunications, media, and entertainment.

In conclusion, CNBC is not owned CNN. While both networks are prominent players in the news industry, they are owned separate parent companies. CNBC is owned NBCUniversal, while CNN is owned WarnerMedia. It’s important to clarify these ownership structures to better understand the media landscape and the diverse range of news sources available to us.