Is Citizen’s App Free?

Citizen, the popular safety app that provides real-time crime and emergency alerts, has gained significant attention in recent years. With its user-friendly interface and ability to keep users informed about incidents happening in their vicinity, many people are curious about whether this app comes at a cost. In this article, we will explore the question: Is Citizen’s app free?

What is Citizen?

Citizen is a mobile application that aims to enhance public safety providing users with real-time information about incidents such as crimes, fires, and accidents in their area. The app utilizes a combination of user reports and data from emergency services to deliver timely alerts and updates.

Is Citizen’s app free to download?

Yes, the Citizen app is free to download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can simply search for “Citizen – Safety & Awareness” and install it on their smartphones without any charge.

Are there any in-app purchases or subscriptions?

While the basic features of the Citizen app are free, there is an optional subscription called Citizen Protect that users can choose to purchase. Citizen Protect offers additional benefits such as access to live 24/7 professional monitoring, unlimited Smart911 incident reports, and a $5,000 stolen phone protection guarantee. The subscription is available for $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

What are the benefits of the free version?

Even without a subscription, the free version of the Citizen app provides valuable features. Users can receive real-time alerts about incidents in their area, view incident details and locations on a map, and even livestream incidents if available. The app also allows users to report incidents and share information with their community.

In conclusion, the Citizen app is indeed free to download and use. While there is an optional subscription available for additional benefits, the free version offers a range of features that can help users stay informed and connected to their community. Whether you choose to subscribe or not, Citizen remains a valuable tool for enhancing public safety.

FAQ:

Q: Can I download the Citizen app for free?

A: Yes, the Citizen app is free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Q: Is there a subscription fee for Citizen’s app?

A: While the basic features of the Citizen app are free, there is an optional subscription called Citizen Protect that users can choose to purchase.

Q: What benefits does the free version of Citizen offer?

A: The free version of Citizen provides real-time incident alerts, incident details and locations on a map, livestreaming of incidents, and the ability to report incidents and share information with the community.