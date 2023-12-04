Is Citizen App Free? New York’s Safety App Comes at a Cost

In today’s fast-paced world, safety is a top concern for many individuals. With the rise of crime rates and emergencies, people are constantly seeking ways to stay informed and protected. One popular solution that has gained significant attention is the Citizen app. However, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: Is Citizen app free?

The Citizen app, available for both iOS and Android devices, provides real-time safety alerts and incident updates based on user location. It allows users to report incidents, view live video streams, and receive notifications about nearby emergencies. The app aims to empower individuals keeping them informed about potential dangers in their vicinity.

While the Citizen app is free to download and use, it offers a premium subscription service called Citizen Protect. This subscription, priced at $19.99 per month or $179.99 per year, provides additional features such as access to a 24/7 emergency dispatch service and a $1,000,000 insurance policy to cover medical expenses resulting from incidents reported through the app.

FAQ:

1. Is the Citizen app completely free?

Yes, the Citizen app can be downloaded and used for free. However, it also offers a premium subscription service called Citizen Protect, which comes at a cost.

2. What are the benefits of Citizen Protect?

Citizen Protect offers additional features such as access to a 24/7 emergency dispatch service and a $1,000,000 insurance policy to cover medical expenses resulting from incidents reported through the app.

3. Can I still use the Citizen app effectively without the premium subscription?

Absolutely! The free version of the Citizen app still provides real-time safety alerts, incident updates, and the ability to report incidents. The premium subscription simply offers extra benefits for those who choose to subscribe.

In conclusion, while the Citizen app is free to download and use, it also offers a premium subscription service called Citizen Protect for those seeking additional safety features. Whether you choose to utilize the free version or opt for the subscription, the Citizen app remains a valuable tool in staying informed and protected in today’s unpredictable world.