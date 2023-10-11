Where to Find Chris Hemsworth on Social Media

If you’re a fan of Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth and want to keep up with his latest updates, you’ll be pleased to know that he can be found on various social media platforms. Whether you prefer Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, or TikTok, Hemsworth has a presence on each of these platforms.

Instagram

If you want to follow Chris Hemsworth on Instagram, you can find him @chrishemsworth. With a massive following of 57.6 million as of this writing, Hemsworth shares photos and videos on Instagram that offer a glimpse into his personal life, including his workout routines, activities with his family and friends, behind-the-scenes content from his films, and even photoshoots he’s participated in. You’ll also find content related to his Centr fitness app, which provides followers with workout tips and routines.

X

Chris Hemsworth is also on X (formerly known as Twitter). You can follow him @chrishemsworth to get updates from the actor on this platform. Hemsworth has around 8.6 million followers on X, where he shares similar content to what he posts on Instagram. You can expect to see photos and videos related to his Centr app, workout routines, moments with family and friends, and highlights from his filmography.

Facebook

For those who prefer Facebook, Chris Hemsworth can be found on this platform as well. Although the source article does not provide a direct link, you can search for him on Facebook to find his official page. Hemsworth utilizes Facebook to share posts about his Centr app, workout routine, quality time with loved ones, appearances on talk shows, and magazine photoshoots he’s been a part of. It’s another way to stay connected and get a closer look at the actor’s life.

TikTok

If you enjoy scrolling through TikTok, you can follow Chris Hemsworth @chrishemsworth. With 7.1 million followers, Hemsworth shares videos and reels on TikTok that cover a range of topics, including his workout routines, films he’s worked on, interviews he’s been a part of, and enjoyable moments with his family and friends.

Sources:

– Instagram: @chrishemsworth

– X: @chrishemsworth

– Facebook: Search for Chris Hemsworth on Facebook

– TikTok: @chrishemsworth