Is Child Marriage Illegal in Korea?

In recent years, the issue of child marriage has gained significant attention worldwide. Many countries have taken steps to combat this harmful practice, but what is the situation in Korea? Is child marriage illegal in this East Asian nation? Let’s delve into the legal framework and shed light on this important topic.

The Legal Status of Child Marriage in Korea

Child marriage refers to the union of individuals under the age of 18, where one or both parties are minors. In Korea, the legal age of marriage is 18 for both men and women. The Korean Civil Code explicitly states that marriage is only permitted for adults who have reached this age. Therefore, any marriage involving individuals under 18 is considered illegal.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are there any exceptions to the legal age of marriage in Korea?

A: Yes, there are exceptions. With parental consent, individuals can marry at the age of 16. However, this is still higher than the internationally recognized standard of 18.

Q: What are the consequences of child marriage in Korea?

A: Child marriage can have severe consequences for the individuals involved. It often leads to the curtailment of education, increased health risks, and perpetuates the cycle of poverty.

Q: How does Korea address the issue of child marriage?

A: The Korean government has taken steps to combat child marriage. It has implemented various policies and programs aimed at raising awareness, providing support to victims, and strengthening legal protections.

Q: What are the challenges in eradicating child marriage in Korea?

A: Despite legal provisions, child marriage remains a concern in some communities due to cultural and societal factors. Overcoming these deeply rooted beliefs and practices requires a comprehensive approach involving education, advocacy, and community engagement.

In conclusion, child marriage is illegal in Korea, with the legal age of marriage set at 18. However, exceptions exist with parental consent, allowing marriage at the age of 16. While the government has made efforts to address this issue, further action is needed to eradicate child marriage and protect the rights and well-being of young individuals.