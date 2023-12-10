TikTok’s Influence on Political Messaging: Fact or Fiction?

A recent phenomenon on TikTok has seen political parties utilizing the platform to reach a wide audience with their messaging. With the rise of the #cozzivelivs tag, the Greens have amassed a significant following of 88,8000 users. Their content focuses on the cost-of-living crisis, featuring impassioned speeches from MPs on the rental crisis, as well as cat videos critiquing Labor’s climate policies.

However, the use of TikTok for political messaging raises questions about transparency and the impact on traditional communication channels. While TikTok’s informality and low standards have allowed for the birth of a new kind of political PR, it may not be as effective as politicians hope.

Mitchell Hobbs, a senior lecturer in media and public relations at the University of Sydney, believes that TikTok’s culture promotes a sense of “political PR glibness.” While it broadens the political conversation, maintaining respect and trust in the political system requires a level of civility and factual accuracy.

All major political parties in Australia, including the ALP, Liberals, and Greens, are active on TikTok, posting multiple times a day on anticipated key issues for the upcoming election. Their approach includes using popular music, breakdancing performances, and children’s cartoons to frame federal policies in a new and engaging way.

However, relying solely on TikTok as a source of political information raises concerns. The lack of context in bite-sized videos can easily lead to misconstrued facts, particularly among an unsophisticated audience. It is important for the parties to consider the potential consequences of political messaging on a platform known for AI deepfakes and light-hearted content.

While TikTok may be an additional tool to reach a wider audience, it remains to be seen how effective it will be in shaping political opinions and outcomes. Ultimately, the success of political messaging on TikTok will depend on striking the balance between entertainment and delivering accurate, responsible information.

