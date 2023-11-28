Is Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch still friends?

Are Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Still Friends?

In the world of professional wrestling, friendships can be as volatile as the matches themselves. One such friendship that has been the subject of much speculation is that of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. These two talented women have shared the ring and the spotlight for years, but recent events have left fans wondering if their friendship has come to an end.

The Rise and Fall of a Friendship

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch first crossed paths in WWE’s developmental territory, NXT, where they quickly formed a bond. As they both climbed the ranks and made their way to the main roster, their friendship only grew stronger. They supported each other in and out of the ring, often referring to themselves as “The Four Horsewomen” alongside Sasha Banks and Bayley.

However, tensions began to rise in 2018 when Charlotte Flair was added to the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at the last minute, turning it into a triple threat with Lynch and Carmella. This unexpected twist led to a heated rivalry between Flair and Lynch, with the latter feeling betrayed her friend’s sudden inclusion.

Their feud reached its peak at WWE Evolution, where Flair defeated Lynch to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. This victory further strained their friendship, as Lynch felt that Flair had stolen her moment in the spotlight.

The Fallout and Reconciliation

Following their intense rivalry, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch went their separate ways. Flair continued to dominate the women’s division, while Lynch embarked on a historic journey as “The Man,” capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

However, in the world of professional wrestling, storylines can often blur the lines between reality and fiction. Despite their on-screen animosity, Flair and Lynch have publicly stated that they remain friends behind the scenes. They have been seen interacting on social media, attending events together, and even sharing supportive messages.

FAQ

Q: What is WWE?

A: WWE, or World Wrestling Entertainment, is a global entertainment company that produces professional wrestling events and programming.

Q: What is NXT?

A: NXT is WWE’s developmental territory, where aspiring wrestlers train and perform before making their way to the main roster.

Q: Who are The Four Horsewomen?

A: The Four Horsewomen refers to a group of four female wrestlers in WWE who were instrumental in revolutionizing women’s wrestling. The group includes Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

In conclusion, while Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch may have had a tumultuous on-screen relationship, their real-life friendship seems to have endured. Despite their intense rivalry and the challenges they faced, these two talented women have managed to separate their personal and professional lives, proving that true friendships can withstand the trials of the wrestling world.