Is Charles Spencer married?

London, United Kingdom – Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, is a well-known figure in British society. As the younger brother of the late Princess Diana, he has often found himself in the spotlight. However, when it comes to his marital status, there seems to be some confusion.

Marital Status: Charles Spencer is currently married. He tied the knot with Karen Gordon in June 2011. The couple exchanged vows at the family estate, Althorp House, in Northamptonshire, England. Karen Gordon, now known as Karen Spencer, is a Canadian philanthropist and former model.

FAQ:

1. Who is Charles Spencer?

Charles Spencer, born on May 20, 1964, is the younger brother of the late Princess Diana. He is an author, broadcaster, and philanthropist. Charles is also known for his work in preserving the memory of his sister and promoting various charitable causes.

2. How many times has Charles Spencer been married?

Charles Spencer has been married twice. His first marriage was to Victoria Lockwood in 1989, which ended in divorce in 1997. He then married Karen Gordon in 2011, and they are still happily married.

3. Does Charles Spencer have children?

Yes, Charles Spencer has seven children. He has four children from his first marriage to Victoria Lockwood: Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp. With his second wife, Karen Spencer, he has three children: Lady Lara Spencer, Lady Charlotte Spencer, and Alexander Spencer, Viscount Althorp.

In conclusion, Charles Spencer is indeed married to Karen Spencer. Their marriage has been going strong since 2011, and they have a beautiful family together. Charles continues to make significant contributions to society through his philanthropic endeavors and his dedication to preserving the memory of his beloved sister, Princess Diana.