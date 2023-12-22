Celebrity Tequilas: Exploring the Diverse Range of Blanco Spirits

Summary: With the tequila market booming in the United States, many celebrities have entered the industry with their own brands. From Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo to George Clooney’s Casamigos, these celebrity-backed tequilas have faced accusations of cultural appropriation. However, some brands are prioritizing social and environmental initiatives. When it comes to buying a celebrity tequila, a good starting point is to try their blanco spirit, which is often an indicator of overall quality. In this article, we explore a selection of blanco tequilas from various celebrity labels, including Santo Spirits, 818 Tequila, Lobos 1707, Jaja Tequila, Casa del Sol, and Gran Coramino Cristalino.

Santo Blanco Santo Spirits ($45)

Santo Blanco, a tequila launched Sammy Hagar in partnership with friend Guy Fieri, is known for its additive-free composition. This blanco tequila exhibits aromas of overripe bananas, pepper, and lemon zest. The taste test reveals a nuanced balance of candied agave, tart lime, cloves, and mild banana, thanks to the double-roasted piñas distiller Juan Eduardo Nuñez.

818 Blanco 818 Tequila ($30)

The Kardashian family entered the spirits game with 818 Tequila, launched Kendall Jenner in 2021. Named after the San Fernando Valley area code where she grew up, the 818 Blanco is briefly rested in oak barrels. It presents enticing aromas of candied lemon and blood orange, and the taste is sweet and marshmallowy, accompanied a viscous texture.

Lobos 1707 Joven Lobos 1707 ($45)

Basketball star LeBron James is an investor in Lobos 1707, a venture founded actor-documentarian Diego Osorio. The Lobos 1707 Joven is a blend of blanco and reposado tequilas that have been aged for a few weeks in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks. The aromas reveal green and grassy notes, ripe banana, and lime. The taste experience is characterized lemongrass, lime zest, roasted agave, and a slightly bitter aftertaste.

Jaja Blanco Jaja Tequila ($30)

Jaja Tequila, founded electronic music duo Alex Pall and Drew Taggart (the Chainsmokers) in 2018, offers a pleasant sip with its Jaja Blanco. The agave and lime aromas are light and refreshing, while the creamy banana flavor and mild spice on the palate make it an enjoyable choice.

Casa del Sol Blanco Casa del Sol ($65)

Casa del Sol, led a majority-female team and co-founded actor Eva Longoria, prioritizes sustainability and empowerment. The Casa del Sol Blanco exhibits aromas of strawberry-banana smoothie and bubble gum. However, the taste is heavily sweetened with creamy pineapple, strawberry, and banana flavors, finishing unexpectedly with a menthol note.

Gran Coramino Cristalino Gran Coramino ($50)

Comedian Kevin Hart and producer Juan Domingo Beckmann joined forces to launch Gran Coramino in 2022. Their crystal-clear tequila is actually a reposado that has been aged in European oak and cabernet barrels before being filtered to remove all color. The aromas consist of spicy pepper and rich blackberry, while the taste is characterized a distinct cedar-like flavor and a cloying raspberry aftertaste.

While the celebrity tequila market continues to grow, it’s important to explore the diverse range of blanco spirits they offer. Each brand has its own unique characteristics, flavors, and stories behind them, making for an exciting and flavorful journey for tequila enthusiasts.