Tequila Takes the Spotlight: A Look at Celebrity-Backed Brands

Tequila sales in the United States have skyrocketed in recent years, with the spirit overtaking American whiskey to become the second-highest-selling spirit in 2022. This growth can be attributed to a surge in premium and super-premium tequilas, as well as the rise of celebrity-backed brands. Celebrities like Sammy Hagar, George Clooney, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the Kardashians have all entered the tequila market, but their involvement has sparked accusations of cultural appropriation.

Tequila, law, can only be made in five authorized states in Mexico. The labor-intensive process, from growing mature agave to harvesting and roasting the piñas, gives tequila its unique identity and sense of place. However, some celebrity-backed brands have been criticized for prioritizing marketing and their celebrity status over the craftsmanship and tradition of tequila production.

When considering purchasing a celebrity tequila, it’s important to assess its overall quality. Starting with the brand’s blanco spirit is a good indicator, as it is typically the base for aged expressions. Avoiding additives and sweeteners is recommended to ensure a pure and authentic tequila experience.

We taste-tested a selection of celebrity-backed tequilas to provide insights into their flavor profiles. Sammy Hagar’s Santo Blanco, created in partnership with Guy Fieri, offers a balanced blend of candied agave, lime, cloves, and banana. Kendall Jenner’s 818 Blanco leans towards sweetness, with notes of candied lemon and blood orange. LeBron James’ investment in Lobos 1707 results in a joven tequila with flavors of lemongrass, lime zest, and roasted agave. Electronic music duo The Chainsmokers’ Jaja Blanco provides a pleasant sip with creamy banana and mild spice. Actress Eva Longoria’s Casa del Sol Blanco delivers a saccharine flavor profile of creamy pineapple, strawberry, and banana, with a surprising menthol finish. Comedian Kevin Hart’s Gran Coramino Cristalino offers a unique twist, with spicy pepper and blackberry aromas and a cedar-like flavor, followed a cloying raspberry aftertaste.

As the tequila market becomes increasingly competitive, celebrities are challenged to produce high-quality tequilas that resonate with consumers. The future of celebrity-backed tequila brands remains uncertain, but for now, they continue to make a significant impact on the spirits industry.