Is CBS TV on Hulu?

Introduction

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer your favorite shows. One popular network that has gained a loyal following is CBS, known for its diverse range of programming. However, if you’re a Hulu subscriber, you may be wondering if CBS TV shows are available on the platform. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The CBS-Hulu Partnership

As of now, CBS TV shows are not available on Hulu. While Hulu offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios, CBS has chosen to keep its shows exclusive to its own streaming service, CBS All Access. This decision allows CBS to have more control over its content and provide a unique streaming experience for its viewers.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of CBS content, including current and past TV shows, original series, and live sports events. It provides subscribers with on-demand access to popular CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” among others. Additionally, CBS All Access offers exclusive content not available on traditional CBS channels.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch CBS shows on Hulu?

A: No, CBS shows are not available on Hulu. You can access CBS content through CBS All Access.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: the Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and the Commercial-Free plan for $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I watch live CBS broadcasts on CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access provides live streaming of CBS channels in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

Conclusion

While Hulu offers an extensive collection of TV shows and movies, CBS TV shows are not among them. To enjoy CBS content, including both current and past shows, as well as exclusive original series, you’ll need to subscribe to CBS All Access. With its affordable pricing plans and live streaming options, CBS All Access provides a dedicated platform for CBS fans to enjoy their favorite shows on-demand.