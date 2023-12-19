Is CBS Overnight News live?

New York, NY – CBS Overnight News, the late-night news program aired CBS, is not broadcasted live. The program, which provides viewers with a comprehensive summary of the day’s top news stories, is pre-recorded and then aired during the overnight hours.

CBS Overnight News is a half-hour program that typically airs between 2:00 am and 3:00 am, depending on the local CBS affiliate. The show covers a wide range of topics, including national and international news, politics, business, entertainment, and sports. It aims to keep viewers informed and up-to-date on the latest developments from around the world.

FAQ:

Q: Why is CBS Overnight News pre-recorded?

A: CBS Overnight News is pre-recorded to ensure that the program can be broadcasted during the overnight hours when many viewers are asleep. By pre-recording the show, CBS can deliver the news to its audience without the need for live production during these late hours.

Q: Can I watch CBS Overnight News online?

A: Yes, CBS Overnight News is available for streaming on the CBS website and through the CBS News app. Viewers can catch up on the latest episodes and stay informed even if they miss the live broadcast.

Q: How often is CBS Overnight News updated?

A: CBS Overnight News is updated daily to reflect the most recent news stories. The program is designed to provide viewers with a summary of the day’s events, ensuring they are well-informed before starting their day.

While CBS Overnight News may not be broadcasted live, it remains a valuable source of news for those who prefer to catch up on current events during the late-night hours. By pre-recording the program, CBS ensures that viewers can stay informed at their convenience, whether they choose to watch it during its original airing or stream it online. So, if you’re looking for a comprehensive summary of the day’s news, CBS Overnight News is a reliable option to consider.