Is CBS on Sling or Hulu?

Introduction

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer your favorite channels. CBS, one of the most popular networks in the United States, has a wide range of shows and sports events that viewers don’t want to miss. If you’re wondering whether CBS is available on Sling or Hulu, we’ve got you covered.

CBS on Sling

Sling TV is a popular streaming service that offers a variety of channels, including CBS. However, CBS is not available on the basic Sling TV package. To access CBS, you will need to subscribe to the Sling Blue package, which includes over 50 channels, including CBS and its local affiliates in select markets. This package costs $35 per month and provides a great option for CBS fans who want to stream their favorite shows and live events.

CBS on Hulu

Hulu is another well-known streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and live TV. Unfortunately, CBS is not available on Hulu’s standard subscription plan. However, Hulu does offer a premium add-on called “Hulu + Live TV,” which includes CBS and over 75 other channels. This add-on costs an additional $64.99 per month on top of the standard Hulu subscription fee.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch CBS for free on Sling or Hulu?

A: No, CBS is not available for free on either Sling or Hulu. You will need to subscribe to specific packages or add-ons to access CBS content.

Q: Are CBS shows available on-demand on Sling or Hulu?

A: Yes, both Sling and Hulu offer on-demand access to CBS shows, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch your favorite series.

Q: Can I watch live sports events on CBS through Sling or Hulu?

A: Yes, both Sling and Hulu provide access to live CBS sports events, including NFL games, college basketball, and more.

Conclusion

While CBS is not available on the basic subscription plans of Sling or Hulu, both streaming services offer options to access CBS content through specific packages or add-ons. Whether you choose Sling’s Blue package or Hulu’s “Hulu + Live TV” add-on, you can enjoy your favorite CBS shows and live sports events. So, sit back, relax, and stream away!