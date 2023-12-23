Is CBS on Peacock?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which networks and channels are available on each platform. One question that frequently arises is whether CBS, one of the major broadcast networks in the United States, can be found on Peacock, the streaming service launched NBCUniversal. Let’s delve into this topic and provide some clarity.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned and operated NBCUniversal. Launched in July 2020, it offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, news, and sports. Peacock offers both free and premium subscription options, with the premium tier providing access to additional content and features.

Is CBS available on Peacock?

No, CBS is not available on Peacock. CBS is a separate network owned ViacomCBS, and it has its own streaming service called Paramount+. Therefore, if you are specifically looking for CBS content, you will need to subscribe to Paramount+.

What can I watch on Peacock?

While CBS is not available on Peacock, the streaming service offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios. This includes popular TV shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” as well as movies, live sports, and news programming.

How can I watch CBS shows?

To watch CBS shows, you will need to subscribe to Paramount+. Paramount+ offers a wide range of CBS content, including current and past seasons of popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor.” Additionally, Paramount+ provides access to exclusive original series and live sports events.

In conclusion, CBS is not available on Peacock. If you are a fan of CBS shows and want to stream them, you will need to subscribe to Paramount+. However, Peacock offers a diverse selection of content from other networks and studios, making it a worthwhile streaming service to consider.