Is CBS on Peacock or Paramount Plus?

Introduction

With the rise of streaming services, it can sometimes be confusing to keep track of which platforms offer your favorite shows and networks. One common question that arises is whether CBS is available on Peacock or Paramount Plus. In this article, we will explore the answer to this question and provide some additional information about these streaming services.

What is CBS?

CBS, also known as the Columbia Broadcasting System, is a major television network in the United States. It offers a wide range of popular shows, including dramas, comedies, reality TV, and news programs. CBS has been a staple in American television for decades and has a loyal fan base.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal. It offers a variety of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. Peacock has both a free ad-supported tier and a premium subscription option that provides access to additional content.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service owned ViacomCBS. It offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and more. Paramount Plus provides subscribers with access to live TV, on-demand shows, movies, and exclusive original content.

Is CBS on Peacock?

No, CBS is not available on Peacock. While Peacock offers content from NBCUniversal, CBS is not included in its lineup. If you are specifically looking for CBS shows, you will need to explore other streaming options.

Is CBS on Paramount Plus?

Yes, CBS is available on Paramount Plus. As a ViacomCBS-owned streaming service, Paramount Plus offers a wide range of CBS programming, including current shows, classic series, and live TV. Subscribers can enjoy popular CBS shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor” on Paramount Plus.

Conclusion

In summary, if you are searching for CBS content, you will find it on Paramount Plus, not on Peacock. Paramount Plus offers a comprehensive selection of CBS shows, making it a great choice for fans of the network. However, if you are interested in other NBCUniversal content, Peacock may be the streaming service for you.