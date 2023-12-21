Is CBS on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus, the streaming service launched ViacomCBS, has quickly gained popularity among viewers seeking a wide range of content. However, many people are still wondering if CBS, one of the most prominent television networks in the United States, is available on Paramount Plus. Let’s dive into the details and answer this burning question.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of content from various networks and studios. It is the successor to CBS All Access, which was rebranded and expanded to include content from other ViacomCBS-owned networks, such as MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Comedy Central, and more.

Is CBS available on Paramount Plus?

Yes, CBS is indeed available on Paramount Plus. As a part of the ViacomCBS family, CBS content is included in the streaming service’s extensive library. This means that you can access popular CBS shows, news programs, and live sports events through Paramount Plus.

What CBS content can I watch on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus offers a wide range of CBS content, including popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor,” and “60 Minutes.” Additionally, you can watch live CBS broadcasts, including news programs like “CBS Evening News” and major sporting events like the NFL.

How can I access CBS on Paramount Plus?

To access CBS content on Paramount Plus, you need to subscribe to the streaming service. Paramount Plus offers different subscription plans, including an ad-supported plan and a commercial-free plan. Once you have subscribed, you can stream CBS content on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

In conclusion, CBS is indeed available on Paramount Plus, making it a fantastic streaming option for fans of CBS shows, news, and sports. With its extensive library and live broadcast offerings, Paramount Plus provides a comprehensive entertainment experience for subscribers. So, if you’re looking to catch up on your favorite CBS content or explore new shows, Paramount Plus is definitely worth considering.