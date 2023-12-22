Is CBS on Paramount+ plus?

Is CBS on Paramount+?

Paramount+, the streaming service launched ViacomCBS, has quickly gained popularity among viewers seeking a wide range of content. With its extensive library of shows and movies, it has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. However, one question that often arises is whether CBS, a major television network owned ViacomCBS, is available on Paramount+. Let’s delve into this query and find out the answer.

What is Paramount+?

Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast collection of content from various networks and studios. It provides access to a wide range of shows, movies, and exclusive original programming. Paramount+ is available on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

Is CBS on Paramount+?

Yes, CBS is indeed available on Paramount+. As a part of the ViacomCBS family, CBS content is included in the streaming service’s library. This means that subscribers can enjoy popular CBS shows, such as “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Survivor,” and many more, directly on Paramount+.

Why is CBS on Paramount+?

The inclusion of CBS on Paramount+ is a strategic move ViacomCBS to consolidate its vast content offerings into one platform. By bringing CBS shows to Paramount+, the streaming service becomes a one-stop destination for viewers who want to access both CBS content and other popular shows and movies from various networks.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch live CBS programming on Paramount+?

Yes, Paramount+ offers live streaming of CBS programming in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

2. Are all CBS shows available on Paramount+?

While Paramount+ offers a wide range of CBS shows, not all of them may be available due to licensing agreements or other factors. However, the platform continuously adds new content, so there is always something to discover.

3. Can I access local CBS affiliates on Paramount+?

Paramount+ provides access to live CBS programming, including local affiliates, in select markets. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, CBS is indeed available on Paramount+, making it a comprehensive streaming service for fans of CBS shows. With its extensive library and live streaming options, Paramount+ offers a convenient way to enjoy your favorite CBS content alongside other popular shows and movies. So, if you’re looking to catch up on your favorite CBS series or explore new ones, Paramount+ is definitely worth considering.