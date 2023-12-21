Is CBS on Hulu?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of which platforms offer your favorite shows and networks. One question that often arises is whether CBS, a popular television network, is available on Hulu. Let’s dive into the details and find out.

The Answer: Yes, CBS is indeed available on Hulu, but with a few caveats. Hulu offers a subscription plan called Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to live television channels, including CBS. This means that you can watch CBS shows and live broadcasts through Hulu, just like you would on traditional cable or satellite TV.

How Does It Work? Hulu + Live TV is a streaming service that combines on-demand content with live television channels. With this subscription, you can access a wide range of channels, including CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, and many more. This allows you to watch your favorite CBS shows as they air, ensuring you don’t miss out on any of the action.

What About On-Demand Content? In addition to live TV, Hulu also offers an extensive library of on-demand content. However, it’s important to note that not all CBS shows may be available for on-demand streaming on Hulu. Some CBS programs may have licensing agreements with other streaming platforms, limiting their availability on Hulu. Nevertheless, Hulu does offer a selection of CBS shows for on-demand viewing, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch your favorite series.

Is There an Extra Cost? Yes, accessing CBS through Hulu + Live TV does come with an additional cost. While Hulu’s basic subscription starts at $5.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV is priced at $64.99 per month. This higher-tier subscription includes access to live TV channels, including CBS, along with the on-demand content available on Hulu.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of CBS and want to watch their shows through Hulu, you can do so subscribing to Hulu + Live TV. While it does come at an extra cost, this subscription provides access to live CBS broadcasts and a selection of on-demand content. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to enjoy your favorite CBS shows on Hulu!