Is CBS News free?

CBS News is a renowned American news organization that provides a wide range of news content across various platforms. Many people wonder whether CBS News is free to access, and the answer is yes, to a certain extent. Let’s delve into the details.

CBS News offers a significant amount of its content for free on its website, cbsnews.com. Users can access breaking news, feature stories, interviews, and analysis without any subscription or payment. This allows individuals to stay informed about current events and important stories without any financial barrier.

However, it is important to note that CBS News also offers premium content and additional features through its subscription service called CBS All Access. This service provides subscribers with exclusive access to live streaming of CBS News broadcasts, as well as on-demand content from CBSN, the 24/7 digital streaming news network. CBS All Access also includes access to a vast library of CBS shows, original series, and live sports events.

To access the premium features of CBS All Access, users need to subscribe to the service, which comes with a monthly fee. The subscription fee varies depending on the plan chosen, with options for limited commercials or commercial-free viewing.

In conclusion, CBS News offers a substantial amount of its content for free on its website, allowing users to stay informed without any cost. However, for those seeking additional features and exclusive content, CBS All Access provides a subscription service with a monthly fee.