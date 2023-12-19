Is CBS News 24 Hours?

New York, NY – CBS News, one of the leading news networks in the United States, has long been a trusted source of information for millions of viewers. With its extensive coverage of breaking news, politics, entertainment, and more, many wonder if CBS News operates around the clock, providing news updates 24 hours a day. Let’s delve into this question and explore what CBS News has to offer.

What is CBS News?

CBS News is the news division of the American television network CBS. It provides news programming across various platforms, including television, radio, and online. CBS News covers a wide range of topics, including national and international news, politics, business, health, technology, and entertainment.

Is CBS News 24 Hours?

No, CBS News is not a 24-hour news network. While CBS does offer news programming throughout the day, it does not provide continuous news coverage like some other networks. CBS News primarily operates during specific time slots, with its flagship evening news program, CBS Evening News, airing at 6:30 PM Eastern Time on weekdays.

What Programs Does CBS News Offer?

CBS News offers a variety of programs to keep viewers informed. In addition to CBS Evening News, the network provides morning news shows like CBS This Morning and CBS Sunday Morning. CBS News also produces investigative journalism programs such as 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. Furthermore, CBSN, the network’s 24/7 streaming news service, offers live news coverage and original reporting.

Conclusion

While CBS News is not a 24-hour news network, it remains a reliable source of information for viewers seeking news updates throughout the day. With its diverse range of programs and platforms, CBS News continues to deliver comprehensive news coverage to its audience. Whether you tune in to their television broadcasts or stream their content online, CBS News is committed to keeping you informed.