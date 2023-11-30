Is CBS Free? Exploring the Cost and Benefits of CBS Streaming

CBS, the renowned American television network, has become a household name for its wide range of popular shows and live sports coverage. With the rise of streaming services, many people wonder if CBS is free to watch online. In this article, we will delve into the cost and benefits of CBS streaming, providing you with all the information you need to enjoy your favorite CBS content.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a subscription-based streaming service offered CBS. It provides access to a vast library of CBS shows, including current and past seasons, as well as exclusive original content. With CBS All Access, you can stream your favorite CBS shows on-demand, anytime and anywhere.

Is CBS Free?

While CBS All Access requires a subscription, CBS does offer some free content through its website and mobile app. These free offerings typically include a limited selection of episodes from current shows, as well as a few classic series. However, to access the full range of CBS content, including live TV and exclusive shows, a subscription to CBS All Access is necessary.

What are the Benefits of CBS All Access?

Subscribing to CBS All Access comes with several benefits. Firstly, you gain access to a vast library of CBS shows, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch your favorite series. Additionally, CBS All Access offers exclusive original content, such as “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight,” which are not available on traditional CBS channels. Moreover, with a subscription, you can stream CBS live, enabling you to watch your favorite shows as they air.

How Much Does CBS All Access Cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a Limited Commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a Commercial Free plan for $9.99 per month. The Limited Commercials plan includes occasional advertisements during on-demand content, while the Commercial Free plan provides an ad-free streaming experience.

In conclusion, while CBS does offer some free content, the full range of CBS shows and exclusive content can be accessed through a subscription to CBS All Access. With its affordable pricing plans and extensive library of shows, CBS All Access provides a convenient and enjoyable streaming experience for CBS fans.