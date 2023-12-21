Is CBS free with Paramount?

Paramount+, the streaming service launched ViacomCBS, has been making waves in the entertainment industry. With a vast library of content from various networks and studios, including CBS, many people are wondering if CBS is now available for free with Paramount+.

Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. It is the successor to CBS All Access, which was rebranded and expanded to include content from other ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios.

While CBS programming is available on Paramount+, it is not offered for free. Paramount+ requires a subscription fee to access its content, including CBS shows. The subscription plans for Paramount+ vary depending on the features and benefits you desire, such as ad-supported or ad-free viewing, access to live sports, and exclusive content.

FAQ:

Q: What is Paramount+?

A: Paramount+ is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports. It is the successor to CBS All Access and includes content from various ViacomCBS-owned networks and studios.

Q: Is CBS available for free on Paramount+?

A: No, CBS programming is not available for free on Paramount+. Paramount+ requires a subscription fee to access its content, including CBS shows.

Q: What are the subscription plans for Paramount+?

A: Paramount+ offers different subscription plans with varying features and benefits. These include ad-supported or ad-free viewing, access to live sports, and exclusive content. The pricing and details of the plans can be found on the Paramount+ website.

In conclusion, while Paramount+ offers CBS programming as part of its content library, it is not available for free. To access CBS shows and other content on Paramount+, a subscription fee is required.