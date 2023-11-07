Is CBS free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Amazon Prime is one such service that has gained a massive following, thanks to its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, one question that often arises is whether CBS, a major television network, is included in the Amazon Prime subscription. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

What is CBS?

CBS, also known as the Columbia Broadcasting System, is one of the oldest and most prominent television networks in the United States. It offers a diverse range of programming, including news, sports, dramas, comedies, and reality shows.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service offered Amazon that provides various benefits to its members. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to a vast library of movies and TV shows, ad-free music streaming, and more.

Is CBS included in Amazon Prime?

No, CBS is not included in the standard Amazon Prime subscription. While Amazon Prime offers an extensive collection of TV shows and movies, CBS content is not part of the package. However, there is a way to access CBS programming through Amazon Prime Channels.

What are Amazon Prime Channels?

Amazon Prime Channels are additional subscriptions that can be added to an existing Amazon Prime membership. These channels allow users to access content from various networks and streaming services for an additional fee. CBS All Access is one such channel that provides access to CBS shows and live TV.

How can I watch CBS with Amazon Prime?

To watch CBS content with Amazon Prime, you can subscribe to CBS All Access through Amazon Prime Channels. This will give you access to CBS shows, live TV, and exclusive content. However, please note that CBS All Access is a separate subscription and comes with its own monthly fee.

In conclusion, while CBS is not included in the standard Amazon Prime subscription, you can still access CBS content subscribing to CBS All Access through Amazon Prime Channels. This allows you to enjoy your favorite CBS shows and live TV alongside the vast library of content offered Amazon Prime.