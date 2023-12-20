Is CBS free with Amazon Prime?

Is CBS Included for Free with Amazon Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Amazon Prime is one such service that has gained a massive following, thanks to its vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. However, one question that often arises is whether CBS is included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

The CBS and Amazon Partnership

While Amazon Prime offers an extensive selection of content, including popular TV shows and movies, CBS is not included for free with an Amazon Prime subscription. However, there is a partnership between CBS and Amazon that allows Prime members to access CBS All Access, CBS’s standalone streaming service, at a discounted rate.

What is CBS All Access?

CBS All Access is a streaming service that provides subscribers with access to a wide range of CBS content, including current and past seasons of popular shows, live sports events, and exclusive original programming. It offers a variety of subscription plans, including a limited commercials plan and a commercial-free plan.

How Does the CBS All Access Discount Work?

As an Amazon Prime member, you can add CBS All Access to your subscription at a discounted rate. This partnership allows Prime members to enjoy CBS All Access for a reduced price, making it an attractive option for those who want to access CBS content without paying full price for a separate streaming service.

FAQ

1. Can I watch CBS shows on Amazon Prime?

While CBS shows are not included for free with Amazon Prime, you can access CBS content through CBS All Access, which can be added to your Prime subscription at a discounted rate.

2. How much does CBS All Access cost with Amazon Prime?

The cost of CBS All Access with Amazon Prime varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. The discounted rate for Prime members makes it more affordable than subscribing to CBS All Access separately.

3. Can I watch live CBS programming with CBS All Access?

Yes, CBS All Access allows you to stream live CBS programming, including sports events and news broadcasts, in addition to on-demand content.

In conclusion, while CBS is not included for free with Amazon Prime, the partnership between CBS and Amazon allows Prime members to access CBS All Access at a discounted rate. This provides an opportunity for Prime members to enjoy a wide range of CBS content, including popular shows, live sports, and exclusive programming.