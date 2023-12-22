Is CBS free on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for cord-cutters seeking a wide range of live TV channels. However, one question that often arises is whether CBS, one of the major broadcast networks, is available for free on YouTube TV. Let’s delve into this topic and find out the answer.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that offers live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud-based DVR storage. It provides access to a variety of networks, including major broadcast channels, sports channels, news networks, and more.

Is CBS available on YouTube TV?

Yes, CBS is available on YouTube TV. However, it is important to note that CBS is not available for free on YouTube TV. To access CBS and its content, you will need to subscribe to the YouTube TV service, which requires a monthly fee.

How much does YouTube TV cost?

As of the time of writing, YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month. This subscription fee grants you access to a wide range of channels, including CBS, as well as features like unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

Why is CBS not free on YouTube TV?

CBS, like other major broadcast networks, requires a licensing fee to be included in streaming services such as YouTube TV. This fee helps CBS maintain its programming and continue to provide high-quality content to its viewers. Therefore, in order to offer CBS on their platform, YouTube TV charges a subscription fee to cover these costs.

In conclusion, while CBS is available on YouTube TV, it is not free. To enjoy CBS and its content, you will need to subscribe to YouTube TV and pay the monthly fee. However, this subscription also grants you access to a wide range of other channels and features, making it a comprehensive streaming service for live TV enthusiasts.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch CBS live on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers live streaming of CBS, allowing you to watch your favorite CBS shows and events in real-time.

2. Can I record CBS shows on YouTube TV?

Absolutely! YouTube TV provides unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing you to record CBS shows and watch them at your convenience.

3. Are local CBS affiliates available on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers local CBS affiliates in most areas. However, availability may vary depending on your location.

4. Can I watch CBS on YouTube TV outside the United States?

No, YouTube TV is only available to users within the United States. Therefore, CBS and other channels on YouTube TV cannot be accessed from outside the country.