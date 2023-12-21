Is CBS free on Roku?
Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels and content for its users. One of the most sought-after channels on Roku is CBS, which provides access to a plethora of shows, news, and sports events. But the question remains: is CBS free on Roku?
Accessing CBS on Roku
Yes, CBS is indeed available on Roku, but it is important to note that accessing CBS content may require a subscription or a cable/satellite provider login. While Roku itself is a free platform, certain channels, including CBS, may require additional fees or authentication to unlock their full content library.
Subscription Options
CBS offers a subscription service called CBS All Access, which provides users with exclusive access to a vast library of CBS shows, live TV, and original content. CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a limited commercials plan and a commercial-free plan. These plans come with a monthly fee, but they also offer a free trial period for new subscribers.
FAQ
Q: Is CBS free on Roku?
A: While Roku itself is free, accessing CBS content may require a subscription or cable/satellite provider login.
Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?
A: CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a limited commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a commercial-free plan for $9.99 per month.
Q: Can I watch CBS live on Roku?
A: Yes, CBS All Access provides live streaming of CBS channels, including local CBS stations, on Roku devices.
Q: Is there a free trial for CBS All Access?
A: Yes, CBS All Access offers a free trial period for new subscribers to try out the service before committing to a subscription.
In conclusion, while CBS is available on Roku, it may not be entirely free. Accessing CBS content on Roku may require a subscription to CBS All Access or a cable/satellite provider login. However, CBS All Access offers a variety of subscription options and a free trial period, allowing users to enjoy their favorite CBS shows and live TV on Roku devices.