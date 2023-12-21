Is CBS free on Roku?

Roku, the popular streaming device, offers a wide range of channels and content for its users. One of the most sought-after channels on Roku is CBS, which provides access to a plethora of shows, news, and sports events. But the question remains: is CBS free on Roku?

Accessing CBS on Roku

Yes, CBS is indeed available on Roku, but it is important to note that accessing CBS content may require a subscription or a cable/satellite provider login. While Roku itself is a free platform, certain channels, including CBS, may require additional fees or authentication to unlock their full content library.

Subscription Options

CBS offers a subscription service called CBS All Access, which provides users with exclusive access to a vast library of CBS shows, live TV, and original content. CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a limited commercials plan and a commercial-free plan. These plans come with a monthly fee, but they also offer a free trial period for new subscribers.

FAQ

Q: Is CBS free on Roku?

A: While Roku itself is free, accessing CBS content may require a subscription or cable/satellite provider login.

Q: How much does CBS All Access cost?

A: CBS All Access offers two subscription plans: a limited commercials plan for $5.99 per month and a commercial-free plan for $9.99 per month.

Q: Can I watch CBS live on Roku?

A: Yes, CBS All Access provides live streaming of CBS channels, including local CBS stations, on Roku devices.

Q: Is there a free trial for CBS All Access?

A: Yes, CBS All Access offers a free trial period for new subscribers to try out the service before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, while CBS is available on Roku, it may not be entirely free. Accessing CBS content on Roku may require a subscription to CBS All Access or a cable/satellite provider login. However, CBS All Access offers a variety of subscription options and a free trial period, allowing users to enjoy their favorite CBS shows and live TV on Roku devices.