Is CBS broadcast or cable?

CBS is a major television network in the United States that has been entertaining audiences for decades. However, there is often confusion about whether CBS is a broadcast network or a cable network. In order to clarify this matter, let’s delve into the definitions of these terms and explore the nature of CBS’s distribution.

Broadcast Network: A broadcast network is a television network that transmits its programming over the airwaves, allowing viewers to access it for free using an antenna. These networks, such as ABC, NBC, and CBS, have a wide reach and are available to anyone with a television and antenna.

Cable Network: A cable network, on the other hand, is a television network that is distributed through cable or satellite providers. Viewers must subscribe to a cable or satellite service and pay a monthly fee to access these networks. Examples of cable networks include CNN, ESPN, and HBO.

Now, let’s address the question at hand. CBS is primarily a broadcast network. It reaches millions of households across the United States through over-the-air transmission. This means that if you have a television and an antenna, you can tune in to CBS and enjoy its programming without any additional cost.

However, it is important to note that CBS also has a cable presence. The network operates a cable division called CBS Cable, which includes channels like CBS Sports Network and Smithsonian Channel. These cable channels offer specialized content and are typically available through cable or satellite subscriptions.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch CBS for free?

Yes, CBS is a broadcast network, which means you can watch it for free using an antenna.

2. Do I need cable or satellite to watch CBS?

No, you do not need cable or satellite to watch CBS. However, if you want access to CBS’s cable channels, you will need a cable or satellite subscription.

3. What kind of programming does CBS offer?

CBS offers a wide range of programming, including news, sports, dramas, comedies, and reality shows. Popular shows on CBS include “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “60 Minutes.”

In conclusion, CBS is primarily a broadcast network that can be accessed for free using an antenna. While it also has cable channels, the core CBS network is available to viewers without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. So, whether you prefer to watch CBS over the air or through a cable provider, you can enjoy the network’s diverse programming.