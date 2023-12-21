Is CBS available on Hulu?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering viewers a convenient and flexible way to watch their favorite TV shows and movies. Hulu, one of the leading streaming platforms, has gained a significant user base due to its vast library of content. However, many people wonder if CBS, a major television network, is available on Hulu. Let’s delve into this question and explore the options.

Is CBS available on Hulu?

Yes, CBS is available on Hulu, but with a catch. Hulu offers a subscription plan called Hulu + Live TV, which includes live streaming of over 75 channels, including CBS. This means that you can watch CBS shows and live events in real-time through Hulu. However, it’s important to note that this plan comes at an additional cost compared to the regular Hulu subscription.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that provides on-demand access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It offers both free and subscription-based plans, allowing users to stream their favorite programs on various devices.

What is CBS?

CBS, also known as the Columbia Broadcasting System, is one of the major television networks in the United States. It offers a diverse range of programming, including news, sports, dramas, comedies, and reality shows.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch CBS shows on regular Hulu?

No, CBS shows are not available on regular Hulu. You need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV to access CBS content.

2. How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

The cost of Hulu + Live TV is $64.99 per month (as of September 2021). However, prices may vary, so it’s always a good idea to check the latest pricing on Hulu’s official website.

3. Can I watch CBS shows on-demand on Hulu?

Yes, Hulu + Live TV also provides on-demand access to CBS shows, allowing you to catch up on missed episodes or binge-watch your favorite series.

In conclusion, while CBS is available on Hulu, it requires a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. This plan offers live streaming of CBS and other channels, providing a comprehensive streaming experience for viewers. So, if you’re a fan of CBS shows and want to watch them on Hulu, consider upgrading to Hulu + Live TV for access to a wide range of live and on-demand content.